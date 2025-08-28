Ozzy’s Pizzeria 1036 East Lake Avenue
Wood Fired Sourdough Pizzas
REGULAR
Whole milk mozzarella with organic pizza sauce.$17.00
PEPPERONI
A timeless classic with organic pizza sauce and old school pepperoni.$18.00
LEAH LYNN (Spicy)
Pickled pepper medley, ricotta, organic pizza sauce, and pepperoni. Finished with hot honey and orange zest.$23.00
MARGHERITA (Veggie)
Fresh mozzarella, organic pizza sauce, olive oil, shaved garlic, and fresh basil.$20.00
ARNONE (Veggie)
Olive oil, garlic, mozzarella, ricotta. Finished with baby arugula tossed with lemon vinaigrette, fresh grated parmesan, and bluebottle flower.$23.00
WALTER
Heavy cream, shaved garlic, fresh parmesan, roasted potato, green onion, and Corralitos bacon.$24.00
CASTROVILLE (Spicy) (Veggie)
Serrano peppers, marinated artichoke hearts, shaved garlic, and organic pizza sauce.$23.00
MARINARA (Vegan)
(No Cheese) Organic pizza sauce, olive oil, fresh basil, shaved garlic, and Maldon smoked sea salt.$17.00
KANER'S (Spicy)
This pizza is spicy, just like Geoff. Soppressata, Calabrian chili, organic pizza sauce. Finished with hot honey.$23.00STAFF FAVORITE!
DATE WITH A HOT PIG (Spicy)
Cayenne and candied Corralitos bacon, dates, olive oil and shaved garlic. Finished with blue cheese crumbles, hot honey, and fresh sage.$26.00
ZOE
Marinated filet mignon, roasted mushrooms, heavy cream, shaved garlic, fresh parmesan. Finished with green onion.$28.00STAFF FAVORITE!
OZZY'S MAMA
House made Italian sausage, olive oil, garlic, and parmesan. Finished with burrata, habanero jelly and orange zest.$23.00
MRS. H
Roasted mushroom, pepperoni, house made Italian style sausage, organic pizza sauce.$23.00
UNCLE G
Uncle G's soon to be famous Guava chicken with sesame seeded pizza crust. Finished with Kylie’s Amazing Slaw.$24.00
DANTINI
Danny Boy Meatball, roasted onion, ricotta, and organic pizza sauce. Finished with Italian parsley and pecorino.$25.00STAFF FAVORITE!
GABE'S SPECIAL (Veggie)
Roasted potato, and roasted garlic.$24.00
QUEEN JUDY
Roasted mushroom, house made Italian sausage, heavy cream, shaved garlic, fresh parmesan, rosemary, and thyme.$23.00
SHANNON'S VEGGIE (Veggie)
Roasted mushrooms, roasted onion, Castelvetrano olive, marinated artichoke heart, and organic pizza sauce.$24.00
STEVE'S COMBO
Pepperoni, house made Italian sausage, Castelvetrano olive, roasted onion, and organic pizza sauce.$24.00
MEAT YOU IN WATSONVILLE
All Meat Special with mozzarella, organic pizza sauce, House made Italian sausage, pepperoni, and soppressata salami.$24.00
CHICKEN BOY
Guava Chicken, Smoked Gouda, Mozzarella Cheese, with pickled red onions and pickled peppers. Finished with House made BBQ sauce and cilantro.$26.00
TOMATO PIE
Roasted grape tomatoes, organic pizza sauce, basil, and shaved garlic. Finished with stracciatella cheese, and a balsamic glaze.$24.00NEW!
YOUR CUSTOM CREATION$15.00
Share Plates
Danny Boy Meatballs
House made beef and pork meatballs in a rich tomato sauce, fresh Italian parsley, parmesan. (3)$12.00
Roasted Jalapeno Poppers (Spicy)
(5)$12.00
Meatball Sliders
Danny Boy Meatballs and sauce, Sumano's sourdough baguette, melted provolone. (3)$17.00OUT OF STOCK
Smoked Chicken Wings$16.00
Salads
Caesar Salad
Whole leaf romaine hearts, house made lemon garlic vinaigrette, fresh parmesan, house made crostini.$14.00
Kylie’s Amazing Slaw
Mixture of locally grown cabbage, carrot, cilantro, green onion, tossed in a sesame oil and rice wine vinegar dressing. Finished with "PONO" furikake.$10.00
Emilio's Wedge
Iceberg lettuce, red onion, grape tomato, and gorgonzola crumbles.$14.00
Mixed Greens Salad
Seasonal greens, and other seasonal veggies. Choice of House made Dressing.$12.00
Heirloom Tomato Salad
Grande Flor-di-Latte Rotondino sliced mozzarella, Heirloom Tomatoes, Red Onion, Finished with Olive Oil, Maldon Smoked Sea Salt, Pesto, and Balsamic Reduction Glaze$21.00
Soda
Coca-Cola$5.00
Sprite$5.00
Boylan Root Beer$5.00
Diet Coke$4.00
San Pellegrino$5.00
Martinelli’s Sparkling Apple Juice$4.00
Unsweetened black tea$4.00
Jarritos - Lime
12.5 oz glass bottle$5.00
Jarritos - Mandarin
12.5 oz glass bottle$5.00
Jarritos - Guava
12.5 oz glass bottle$5.00
Jarritos - Pineapple
12.5 oz glass bottle$5.00
Jarritos - Tamarind
12.5 oz glass bottle$5.00
Fanta
12 oz glass bottle$5.00
Squirt$5.00
Sweet Tea$4.00
Dr. Pepper$5.00
Calypso Lemonade$5.00
Extras
Gluten Free Pizza
Regular$25.00
Pepperoni$26.00
Leah Lynn$31.00
Walter$32.00
Arnone$31.00
Kaner's$31.00
Ozzy's Mama$31.00
Mrs. H$31.00
Steve's Combo$32.00
Queen Judy$31.00
Gabe's Special$32.00
Castroville$31.00
Shannon's Veggie$32.00
Date With a Hot Pig (Spicy)$34.00
Meat You In Watsonville
All Meat special with mozzarella, organic pizza sauce, House made Italian sausage, Pepperoni, and Soppressata Salami.$32.00
Uncle G$32.00
Chicken Boy$34.00
Tomato Pie$32.00
Your Custom Creation$23.00