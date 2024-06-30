Ozzy’s Pizzeria 1036 East Lake Avenue
Wood Fired Sourdough Pizzas
- REGULAR
Whole milk mozzarella with organic pizza sauce.$17.00
- PEPPERONI
A timeless classic with organic pizza sauce and old school pepperoni.$18.00
- LEAH LYNN (Spicy)
Pickled pepper medley, ricotta, organic pizza sauce, and pepperoni. Finished with hot honey and orange zest.$23.00
- MARGHERITA (Veggie)
Fresh mozzarella, organic pizza sauce, olive oil, shaved garlic, and fresh basil.$20.00
- ARNONE (Veggie)
Olive oil, garlic, mozzarella, ricotta. Finished with baby arugula tossed with lemon vinaigrette, fresh grated parmesan, and bluebottle flower.$23.00
- WALTER
Heavy cream, shaved garlic, fresh parmesan, roasted potato, green onion, and Corralitos bacon.$24.00
- CASTROVILLE (Spicy) (Veggie)
Serrano peppers, marinated artichoke hearts, shaved garlic, and organic pizza sauce.$23.00
- MARINARA (Vegan)
(No Cheese) Organic pizza sauce, olive oil, fresh basil, shaved garlic, and Maldon smoked sea salt.$17.00
- KANER'S (Spicy)
This pizza is spicy, just like Geoff. Soppressata, Calabrian chili, organic pizza sauce. Finished with hot honey.$23.00
- ZOE
House marinated Corralitos Market steak, roasted mushrooms, heavy cream, shaved garlic, fresh parmesan. Finished with green onion.$28.00
- OZZY'S MAMA
House made Italian sausage, olive oil, garlic, and parmesan. Finished with burrata, habanero jelly and orange zest.$23.00
- MRS. H
Roasted mushroom, pepperoni, house made Italian style sausage, organic pizza sauce.$23.00
- UNCLE G
Uncle G's soon to be famous Guava chicken with sesame seeded pizza crust. Finished with fresh sesame slaw.$24.00
- DANTINI
Danny Boy Meatball, roasted onion and organic pizza sauce. Finished with Italian parsley and pecorino.$23.00
- GABE'S SPECIAL (Veggie)
Roasted potato, and sous vide garlic.$24.00
- ROASTED MUSHROOM & SAUSAGE
Heavy cream, shaved garlic, fresh parmesan, rosemary, and thyme.$23.00
- SHANNON'S VEGGIE (Veggie)
Roasted mushrooms, roasted onion, Castelvetrano olive, marinated artichoke heart, and organic pizza sauce.$24.00
- STEVE'S COMBO
Pepperoni, house made Italian sausage, Castelvetrano olive, roasted onion, and organic pizza sauce.$24.00
- YOUR CUSTOM CREATION$15.00
Share Plates
Salads
- Caesar Salad
Whole leaf romaine hearts, house made lemon garlic vinaigrette, fresh parmesan, house made crostini.$14.00
- Fresh Sesame Slaw
Mixture of locally grown cabbage, carrot, cilantro, green onion and sesame seeds.$9.00
- Small Mixed Greens Salad
Seasonal greens, and other seasonal veggies. Choice of House made Dressing.$9.00
- Heirloom Tomato Salad
Grande Flor-di-Latte Rotondino sliced mozzarella, Heirloom Tomatoes, Red Onion, Finished with Olive Oil, Maldon Smoked Sea Salt, Pesto, and Balsamic Reduction Glaze$19.00
Meatball Sliders
Danny Boy Meatballs and sauce, Sumano's sourdough baguette, melted provolone. (3)